United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Holdings Boosted by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,845.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,244. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UTHR traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,341. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

