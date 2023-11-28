Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its position in BeiGene by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BeiGene stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,553. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $156.56 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.39. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BGNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BeiGene from $321.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.08.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

