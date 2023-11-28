Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.90. 7,049,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,381,342. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.