BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 170 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,311 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $541.88. 970,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $553.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $526.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.90.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

