BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $4.71 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned approximately 0.07% of Hexcel worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HXL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 45.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

HXL stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.50. The stock had a trading volume of 101,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,811. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $55.59 and a one year high of $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.77.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

