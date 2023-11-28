BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,606 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MMM traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,689. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.69. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $130.02.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.