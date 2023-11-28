Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Stake in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in TLGY Acquisition were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TLGY Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in TLGY Acquisition by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

TLGY Acquisition Price Performance

TLGY remained flat at $11.04 during trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,471. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

TLGY Acquisition Profile

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

