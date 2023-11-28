Karpus Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,675 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 2.36% of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $6,258,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 136,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 97,455 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $609,202,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 344,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRRX remained flat at $10.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81.

About Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp.

