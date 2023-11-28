Karpus Management Inc. Sells 6,400 Shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Fintech Ecosystem Development were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 484,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 464,156 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the second quarter worth $2,166,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the first quarter worth $1,472,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 427.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 130,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 460,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 72,297 shares during the last quarter.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FEXD stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $10.69. 20,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,391. Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Profile

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology development sector in South Asia.

