Karpus Management Inc. Trims Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 425,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth about $135,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 81,333.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BHK traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. 59,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,441. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

