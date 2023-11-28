Karpus Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 2.46% of Goal Acquisitions worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PUCK. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth about $408,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 84.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth about $1,124,000. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Goal Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of PUCK stock remained flat at $10.73 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Goal Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.