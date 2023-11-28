Karpus Management Inc. Sells 18,600 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 574,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 17.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,146. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

In other BNY Mellon Municipal Income news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $73,057.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,102,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,948,338.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 22,936 shares of company stock worth $140,371 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

Featured Articles

