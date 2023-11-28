Karpus Management Inc. Sells 36,381 Shares of AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its position in AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,381 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 8.50% of AIB Acquisition worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AIB Acquisition by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after buying an additional 33,818 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AIB Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AIB Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AIB Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AIB Acquisition during the first quarter worth $675,000. Institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

AIB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.28. 301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,645. AIB Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05.

AIB Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the fintech industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

