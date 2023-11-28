Karpus Management Inc. Lowers Position in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 290,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in DUET Acquisition were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DUET Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in DUET Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DUET Acquisition by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 430,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in DUET Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in DUET Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,706,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUET Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DUET traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,264. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. DUET Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $11.83.

DUET Acquisition Company Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

