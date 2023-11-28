Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,060 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 2.03% of Vision Sensing Acquisition worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vision Sensing Acquisition by 36.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 586,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 158,133 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,141,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Vision Sensing Acquisition by 4.6% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition by 73.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 30,618 shares in the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vision Sensing Acquisition alerts:

Vision Sensing Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAC remained flat at $11.04 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329. Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Company Profile

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.