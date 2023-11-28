Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 389,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,355,000 after buying an additional 17,475 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99,061 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 179.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 307,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 197,540 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.3% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 262,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 9.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUE traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.61. 43,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,996. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $10.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

