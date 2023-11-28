Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 492,253 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 2,461.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,253 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,401,000 after buying an additional 1,677,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,696,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 142,582 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 2,318,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after buying an additional 87,879 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 1,464,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 1,256,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 136,627 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.17. 523,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,095. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 195,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,308,865.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,847,815 shares in the company, valued at $152,851,882.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,922,490 shares of company stock worth $47,051,576.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

