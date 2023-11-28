Cornerstone Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,957,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6,589.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 1,210,021 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $2.77 on Tuesday, reaching $793.65. The company had a trading volume of 83,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,475. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $640.92 and a 52-week high of $821.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $743.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $759.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.23%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,948,102.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,948,102.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,297 shares of company stock worth $6,232,399. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

