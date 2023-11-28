Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 37,200 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,831,000 after buying an additional 56,213 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,280,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,829,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,017,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,617,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.53. 2,325,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

