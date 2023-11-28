Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 424,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,779. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $14.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

