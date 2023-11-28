Karpus Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,610 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Plutonian Acquisition were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Plutonian Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plutonian Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plutonian Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $901,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plutonian Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plutonian Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Plutonian Acquisition alerts:

Plutonian Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Plutonian Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.59 on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,645. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. Plutonian Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Plutonian Acquisition Profile

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses on companies engaged in metaverse technologies, tourism, and e-commerce related industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plutonian Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plutonian Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.