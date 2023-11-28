Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,610 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICOW. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 186,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 50,458 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 136.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 389.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ICOW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 138,656 shares. The stock has a market cap of $714.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.472 dividend. This is an increase from Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

