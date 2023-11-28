Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 274.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $61.13. 982,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,888. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.55.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

