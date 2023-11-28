WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,920,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,090,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $722,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WEC Energy Group Stock Performance
WEC Energy Group stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $83.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,786. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.89. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $101.11.
WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on WEC. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.17.
WEC Energy Group Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.
