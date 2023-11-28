Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 65 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.16. The stock had a trading volume of 46,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,354. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.44 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

