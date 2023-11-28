Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.44. The company had a trading volume of 610,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,992. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

