Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 1,841 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $940,239,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,754,000 after acquiring an additional 565,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.29. 425,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,556,688. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.11. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.