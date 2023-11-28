Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $435,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100,996.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601,188,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,018,900,000 after buying an additional 600,594,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,382 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,104,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,043,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478,263. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $92.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

