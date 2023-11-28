Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,095,813,000 after acquiring an additional 74,873,326 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,203,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

MMC stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.95. 219,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $201.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

