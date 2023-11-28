Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New $478,000 Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $670,512,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Public Storage by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after buying an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,851 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 789.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,917,000 after buying an additional 693,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.71.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.03. The stock had a trading volume of 129,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,623. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.86. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

