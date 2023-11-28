Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 493 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of American International Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.07.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG remained flat at $65.25 during trading on Tuesday. 290,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,161. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

