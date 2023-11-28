20,000 Shares in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 2.6% during the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 1.2% during the first quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 505,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the first quarter worth about $111,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THCP traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 225. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

