Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Landstar System worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Landstar System by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 150.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 56.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.79. 7,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,482. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.05 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.91.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LSTR

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.