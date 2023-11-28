Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 17,041 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,584 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,041 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ FFBC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,074. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $288.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFBC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

