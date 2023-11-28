Bridgewater Associates LP Buys Shares of 45,133 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $313,585,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.32. 1,333,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,316,738. The stock has a market cap of $166.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.08 and its 200 day moving average is $104.91.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

