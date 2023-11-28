Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.53 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,605 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, W Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $306,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IYE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 88,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,367. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.82. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $49.54.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.