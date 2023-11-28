Bridgewater Associates LP Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.09% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 247.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 34,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,556,000 after purchasing an additional 61,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMG traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.46. The stock had a trading volume of 27,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,288. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $180.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.04.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

AMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

