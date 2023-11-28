Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,963 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after buying an additional 225,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 33,105 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 144,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 44,576 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 158.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 140,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 86,327 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PTBD remained flat at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $21.22.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.