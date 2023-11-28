Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.41 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,964 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. United Bank grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.24. 560,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,020,174. The firm has a market cap of $102.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.28. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

