Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 7,496 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 1.00% of Artesian Resources worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARTNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after acquiring an additional 115,061 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artesian Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Artesian Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ ARTNA traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.52. 5,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. The company has a market cap of $437.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.19. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 74.36%.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

