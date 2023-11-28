Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 41,955 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,955 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.93% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMAY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 112.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,011,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,417,000 after acquiring an additional 535,081 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the second quarter valued at $15,926,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 1,554.1% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 164,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 154,820 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the second quarter valued at $5,154,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 17.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 637,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,836,000 after acquiring an additional 94,847 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FMAY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $40.09. 18,636 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.