Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 547 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $644,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,092,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,469,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,758 shares of company stock worth $17,121,335 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.17.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.7 %

ZS stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.56. 5,177,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.26 and its 200-day moving average is $153.34. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $195.07.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

