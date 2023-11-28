Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Holdings Lowered by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,761,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,998,000 after buying an additional 84,604 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 767,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,775,000 after acquiring an additional 427,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 653,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 553,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 207,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $47.81. 5,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,081. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.