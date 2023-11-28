Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.72. The company had a trading volume of 712,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,217. The firm has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.23 and a 200-day moving average of $180.81. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.96.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

