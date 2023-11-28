Cardano (ADA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $257.46 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.37 billion and approximately $257.46 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,036.00 or 0.05438017 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00053756 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00016483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00024220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00011913 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,395,268,923 coins and its circulating supply is 35,298,219,019 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

