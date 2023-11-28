TRON Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.35 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion and $334.64 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001892 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001183 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001679 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000820 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.
TRON Profile
TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,556,523,983 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling TRON
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.
