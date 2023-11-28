Populous Reaches Market Cap of $1.45 Million (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Populous has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $185,887.88 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Populous has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Populous

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Populous Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

