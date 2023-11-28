Osmosis Price Reaches $0.63 on Top Exchanges (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Osmosis has a market cap of $312.14 million and $8.12 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Osmosis has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 587,378,721 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a governance token for the Osmosis network, an automated market maker (AMM) protocol launched in 2021 by Sunny Aggarwal and Dev Ojha. Osmosis uses the Cosmos SDK and Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. It allows users to create customizable liquidity pools and adjust parameters based on market conditions. OSMO token holders can vote on upgrades, allocate mining rewards, and set swap fees. The network’s suite of DAO-gated dApps and continuous development aim to create a full-service, cross-chain exchange and DeFi hub.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars.

