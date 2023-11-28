BNB (BNB) Trading 8.9% Lower This Week

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. During the last week, BNB has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $229.29 or 0.00612427 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $34.78 billion and approximately $693.08 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,699,126 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,699,201.4763631. The last known price of BNB is 225.27849037 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1792 active market(s) with $783,220,273.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “BNBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.