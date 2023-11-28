Ultra Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $66.13 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,440.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.04 or 0.00593057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00122638 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00024940 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000418 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002460 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,184,378 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 352,184,377.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18827089 USD and is down -6.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,058,561.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

